The Top Ten Duos in Music (Ranked) ft. Rosecoloredworld

Before the quarantine, I had the chance to grab coffee with Addison Scott and RAE, the power couple known as Los Angeles’ Rosecoloredworld. We ranked our top ten two-pieces and caffeinated the fuck up:

10. IAMDYNAMITE:

S: I am not dynamite that I have to inform you two about this wonderful band.

A: Keep it simple, would you Scott?

R: Hey Girl.

9. Daft Punk

A: Speaking of girls, I saw the real Daft Punk at Halsey’s Halloween party.

R: I’d love for you to experience that one more time.

S: You’d definitely get lucky. (pauses) Get it? Like get lucky? Like the song? It’s called “Get Lucky”. (crickets)

8. The Black Keys

R: Stop stop.

A: I’ll go go: Justin Bieber – If you know, you know.

S: El Camino.

7. The Carpenters

R: “We’ve Only Just Begun” was once on a show.

S: I’d like to take a sleigh ride away from this rhyme.

A: Fine! Goodbye to love.

6. Outkast

S: Hello to heartbreak. Ain’t no thang.

A: I’m sorry, Mr. Waldman.

R: Woo!

5. Sonny & Cher

A: I’ve got YOU.

R: Babe.

S: Great movie.

4. Twenty-One Pilots

A: I’m one of the only people that I know that loved “Suicide Squad.”

S: Heathen.

R: Religion stresses me out, fam.

3. Oh Wonder

S: I guess that’s the way life goes (featuring Oh Wonder), Rae Rae.

R: I wish I never met you, Scott Scott.

A: Don’t be mean to my friends, Rae Rae.

2. The White Stripes

S: I can tell that we are going to be friends.

R: Your sibling is usually your first friend.

A: And that’s why I fell in love with you, girl. By the way, they ain’t related.

1. Simon & Garfunkel

S: Mr. Scott (and that is not me), you’re breaking my heart. You’re shaking my confidence daily.

A: K.

R: Y’all are weird. I hear voices of old people.