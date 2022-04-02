Nipsey Hussle said it on DJ Mustard’s “Perfect 10”: “I went through every emotion / I went through every emotion with tryna pursue what I’m doing.”

The journey to superstardom is nerve-racking. Today, the up-and-coming Georgia recording artist YP Da Chaser unpacks his soul on his latest release, properly titled “Let Me Vent.” A self-reflection track that sees the artist cleaning out his closet, mentally, as he talks to the man in the mirror. The song clarifies a wide range of variables that you will endure on the rise to the top.

The Bellzshotem-directed visual is life-intimating art as the rising star rolls through the city, reliving his stress in every puff of smoke that he inhales and exhales, while he finds serenity in the exploration of his evolution witnessed in his old music videos. “I like to get in the car, roll a blunt and turn my music all the way up,” said YP when asked releasing stress.

Between rolling through the ATL streets and shooting pool in his penthouse, the determined artist reveals the unbeknownst pain he suffers with a smile on his face as he engages fans on a regular basis. “Been through a lot / Done seen it all / Better watch your main ni**a / Fans tryna take a picture / I’m smiling but I’m hurting deep inside and they can’t feel it,” he raps.

Outside the detailed lyrics and emotional vocals, the track noticeably plays into YP’s strengths as an artist — his confidence. “I feel like my biggest strength as an artist is my confidence,” he revealed in an interview. “The way I can go in there and make a song in a session full of people and go up on stage and perform without being nervous.”

For YP, “Let Me Vent” follows his Summer 2021 breakout single “2am in Houston,” which introduced the world to his slick lyricism, based on a true storytelling and undeniable charisma. His latest single set up a promising 2022 that includes more new music and a potential full-length project, which will be the follow-up to his 2020 EP, Street Lights. “Let Me Vent” is available now on all digital streaming platforms via SYS Management and Consulting. Now is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan who looks for depth in their favorite artists when it comes to music.

“Music means a lot to me,” he said in the song’s press release. “I fall asleep listening to music every night. It also had a deeper meaning because my dad was in the industry so music hits a different bone in my body.”

Watch the new visual below and stream the new single here, distributed under EMPIRE.