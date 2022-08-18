Virginia’s rising star recording artist Eric Jaye is having the best time of his career right now. After collaborating with West Coast legends Rass Kass and Snoop Dogg, he continues to pave a way to the top of the charts with the release of his new single, “Belladonna.” For his latest, Jaye carefully blends traditional R&B with Afrobeats and Soul for a hypnotizingly catchy single for the upcoming Fall vibes. The song tells the story of a lust-stricken crooner resisting a toxic temptress.

“I felt led to create a song that tackles the very thing that I often struggle with myself, resisting temptation,” says Eric Jaye on the making of “Belladonna.” “Temptation is directly linked to self-control and almost everything we do in life can be traced back to our self-control. With only a guitar and mini keyboard, God enabled me to create my own interpretation of how we all experience and potentially defeat temptation.”

“Belladonna,” which marks Jaye’s third single of 2022, follows the previously released singles “MLK Day” and “My Name.” All the new music is a lead-up to the artist’s forthcoming new album, which follows his debut album Soul Groove (2021), which spawned hit singles “Shawty Knows” and “Jonesin.” Jaye’s new single is available now on all platforms via own imprint. After the listen, feel free to follow Eric Jaye daily on social media for daily news and more.

Jaye credits regional legends Pharrell, Missy Elliot, and Timberland as musical influences. “I like to create records that paint a picture of my life as well as my faith and make people move. Music is personal to me and I believe the best kind evoke some type of emotion,” said Jaye.

Listen below.