Showtime has just released the trailer “Insane In The Brain”, a documentary which showcases one of LA’s hip hop legends Cypress Hill. “Insane In The Brain” is part of Showtimes “Hip Hop 50” series. “Hip Hop 50” is a 3-year, documentary style, celebration leading up to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in 2023. Many of hip hop’s greatest weigh in on the impact Cypress Hill had on the music scene such as Chuck D, Ice-T, Fred Durst and more. It’s no surprise that the documentary will air on 4/20. (Photo credit: Eitan Miskevich)

It will be a busy year for Cypress Hill as the band is touring and has recently released their latest effort “Back In Black”, their tenth studio album.

“In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song,” Cypress Hill’s B Real says about “Bye Bye.” “It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want.”

Tracklist:

1. Takeover

2. Open Ya Mind

3. Certified (feat. Demrick)

4. Bye Bye (feat. Dizzy Wright)

5. Come With Me

6. The Original

7. Hit ‘Em

8. Break of Dawn

9. Champion Sound