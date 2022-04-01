Showtime has just released the trailer “Insane In The Brain”, a documentary which showcases one of LA’s hip hop legends Cypress Hill. “Insane In The Brain” is part of Showtimes “Hip Hop 50” series. “Hip Hop 50” is a 3-year, documentary style, celebration leading up to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in 2023. Many of hip hop’s greatest weigh in on the impact Cypress Hill had on the music scene such as Chuck D, Ice-T, Fred Durst and more. It’s no surprise that the documentary will air on 4/20. (Photo credit: Eitan Miskevich)
It will be a busy year for Cypress Hill as the band is touring and has recently released their latest effort “Back In Black”, their tenth studio album.
“In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song,” Cypress Hill’s B Real says about “Bye Bye.” “It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want.”
CYPRESS HILL LIVE 2022
3/18 – Kings Of The West – Rio Rancho, NM %
3/20 – Big Surf Water Park – Tempe, AZ
4/2 – Smoking Gun Casino – El Paso, TX
4/9 – North Carolina Azalea Fest 2022 – Wilmington, NC ^
4/19 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO %
5/18 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA *
5/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY *
5/21 – Dunkin Donuts Center – Providence, RI *
5/22 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH *
5/24 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY *
5/26 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC *
5/28 – Videotron Centre – Quebec, QC *
5/29 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON *
5/30 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON *
6/1 – Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH *
6/2 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI *
6/4 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI *
6/5 – TaxSlayer Center – Moline, IL *
6/7 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS *
6/9 – The Broadmoor World Arena – Colorado Springs, CO *
6/11 – Ford Idaho Center – Nampa, ID *
6/13 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA *
6/14 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA *
6/17 – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV *
6/18 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA *
% – w/ Ice Cube
^ – Festival date
* Knotfest Roadshow 2022