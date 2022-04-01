Failure, who recently announced a North American tour in support of their widely-praised sixth album, Wild Type Droid, have released an extended trailer for their forthcoming documentary film “Failure”. (Photo credit: Priscilla C. Scott)

The trailer highlights the Los Angeles-band’s influence and the story behind their initial break-up. A 30 minute, special preview of the 2023 film will be screening on all of the upcoming North American dates.

June 2 San Diego, CA Music Box

June 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

June 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage Bar

June 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

June 7 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

June 8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

June 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

June 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

June 11 St. Louis, MO Pop’s

June 12 Dallas, TX Trees

June 14 Austin, TX Mohawk

June 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

June 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of Blues

June 17 Nashville, TN Exit/In

June 18 Birmingham, AL Saturn

June 19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

June 21 Raleigh, NC Cat’s Cradle

June 22 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

June 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

June 24 New York, NY Warsaw

June 25 Boston, MA The Sinclair

June 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

June 28 Detroit, MI The Crofoot

June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 30 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

July 1 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

July 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

July 5 Seattle, WA Neumo’s

July 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

July 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre

Wild Type Droid arrived in December via the band’s own label, Failure Music. Rolling Stone called the 10-song collection “incredibly expansive,” Guitar World described the album as “one of the most inspiring alternative guitar records to arrive in 2021,” and Paste Magazine said the trio “make a career-defining statement.”

“To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure,” Ken Andrews explained as news of the album was revealed. “We’ve been together long enough to know that some of our best ideas come directly from these experimental sessions. For this album, we simply cultivated that methodology for a much longer time than we have in the past. It brought out the trio aspect of the band. There was a feeling we could really push the individual parts further away from each other and let the more interesting and challenging combinations take center stage.”

