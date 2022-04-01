Failure, who recently announced a North American tour in support of their widely-praised sixth album, Wild Type Droid, have released an extended trailer for their forthcoming documentary film “Failure”. (Photo credit: Priscilla C. Scott)
The trailer highlights the Los Angeles-band’s influence and the story behind their initial break-up. A 30 minute, special preview of the 2023 film will be screening on all of the upcoming North American dates.
June 2 San Diego, CA Music Box
June 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s
June 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage Bar
June 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
June 7 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
June 8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
June 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
June 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater
June 11 St. Louis, MO Pop’s
June 12 Dallas, TX Trees
June 14 Austin, TX Mohawk
June 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
June 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of Blues
June 17 Nashville, TN Exit/In
June 18 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
June 21 Raleigh, NC Cat’s Cradle
June 22 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage
June 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
June 24 New York, NY Warsaw
June 25 Boston, MA The Sinclair
June 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
June 28 Detroit, MI The Crofoot
June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 30 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
July 1 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
July 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
July 5 Seattle, WA Neumo’s
July 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre
Wild Type Droid arrived in December via the band’s own label, Failure Music. Rolling Stone called the 10-song collection “incredibly expansive,” Guitar World described the album as “one of the most inspiring alternative guitar records to arrive in 2021,” and Paste Magazine said the trio “make a career-defining statement.”
“To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure,” Ken Andrews explained as news of the album was revealed. “We’ve been together long enough to know that some of our best ideas come directly from these experimental sessions. For this album, we simply cultivated that methodology for a much longer time than we have in the past. It brought out the trio aspect of the band. There was a feeling we could really push the individual parts further away from each other and let the more interesting and challenging combinations take center stage.”
