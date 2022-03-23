It was a beautiful Friday night leading up to the Bad Bunny event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The streets were filled with concertgoers running to the show, weaving through blocks of bumper-to-bumper traffic caused by the number of cars heading to the event. If finding parking was an Olympic sport, Friday night would have been the gold medal event.

Labeled as El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo (The Last Tour In The World), Bad Bunny drew a sold-out crowd and had many guests scrambling to pick up last-minute tickets online—some of the highest prices were going for $1000. Upon entering the arena’s concert center, I was instantly greeted without thousands of screaming fans in their seats, eagerly awaiting the show to begin. The atmosphere was electric, and the fans donning shark costumes were spread throughout the venue.

The lights dimmed, the semi turned on and started rumbling, shaking up the entire arena, and ‘El Mundo Es Mío’ played as an 18 wheeler style stage setup moved closer to the audience. Bad Bunny appeared from the top of the truck’s trailer to greet the crowd, screaming so loud they drowned out the music. Pyro shot out of the truck as Bad Bunny ran back and forth along the stage. Having been lucky to see Bad Bunny the last time he performed at the Prudential Center, I knew the energy and production value would be high—yet I never imagined this. I could tell there were no expenses spared by CMN Events and Bad Bunny’s team for putting on this show and giving fans the show that they paid for.

Photos and Review by Drew Martin

Bad Bunny