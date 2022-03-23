The 14th Annual LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival will return April 14th – 17th, 2022 to the beautiful city of Lancaster, PA. LAUNCH is an annual 3-day showcase festival and conference. LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival has announced the full list of panelists and artists line-up. The prestigious line-up includes Rob “BLASKO” Nicholson (Black Veil Brides, Zakk Wylde), Randy Nichols (Underoath, BandsInTown), David “5-1″ Norman (Tyler the Creator, Fallout Boy), Mike Mowery (Ice Nine Kills), Jamall Anthony (Chris Brown, Jordin Sparks), Suz Paulinski (mindset and productivity coach), Deborah “Zuke” Smith (vocal coach & artist mentor), Brianna Ruelas (strategy consultant for performing artists), Jeanne Hoffmann (intellectual property and business litigation), Jason Spiewak (president and founder Noble Steed Music) and Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records), and more. The festival has also brought Billboard artists to the city of Lancaster, from the likes of Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots, Smokepurpp, Rusted Root, August Burns Red, Frankie Ballard, PnB Rock, Ice Nine Kills, YFN Lucci, and many more. Make sure to check out their website for the list of seminars that LAUNCH will be offering.

At night, you will find over 130 performances on 10 stages, and at different venues throughout the city. This year you can catch Set It Off, guardin, I Set My Friends On Fire, and The Maguas are among the notable mentions. You can find the full lineup on LAUNCH’s official website. Every year, the conference grows to bring you more acts and speakers, this is what Jeremy Weiss, founder, has to say about LAUNCH;

“LAUNCH enters its 14th year, having staged over 2200 artists, and presented more than 525 Music Industry professionals in our first 13. As “14” approaches, we are as EXCITED and MOTIVATED as EVER. LAUNCH is a collaborative effort. This community that we’ve built…comprised of Industry colleagues, performers, attendees, and staff…we cherish it. It’s open to all, and all who contribute are open to real connection. Yeah, it gets me in my feelings. There is nothing I’d work harder for, there is no more “satisfying exhaustion,” than that which results in real, genuine professional and personal bonding. We’ll learn, we’ll play, and we’ll party. And you’re all invited.” – Jeremy Weiss, LAUNCH Founder & Director

Head to LaunchMusicConference.com for more information, and to purchase badges.