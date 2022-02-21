A prelude to her forthcoming project, My Toxic Love, Atlanta R&B star Kissie Lee shares her first song of 2022 that is accompanied by a music video, titled “Always Something.” For the new release, the rising star links up with established producers 6lement and Big Zar for an infectious millennial R&B twist about the trauma that comes from a past relationship. Stream it here.

She sings, “Tell me who gone love you when ya dough get low, And who gone keep that bed warm when them hoes get ghost / Why you always gotta be the one who do the most, When I’m ya baby.”

In the Juice Bigfellow-directed visual, Kissie Lee, looking immaculate, sits around and ponders where the love has gone and moves past the toxic energy. She cleanses her soul of toxicity, delivers her pain in beautiful melodies, catchy hook, and inspiring beauty. The song and visual is a perfect starting point for the forthcoming project.

The song’s emotionally brilliant penmanship showcases greatness that has been seen often on a laundry list of today’s biggest names such as Jacquees, Keke Wyatt and Tiny Harris (Xscape).

“Always Something” follows Lee’s Summer 2021 EP My Love, which spawned the hits “Sheesh” featuring Lightskin Keisha and the project’s title track that generated over one million views. Leading up to a new project, Lee promises more new music in the coming months. Until then, “Always Something” is available everywhere via Suburban Misfits.

