Hanging on his wall is a photograph of him at about 7-years-old, performing on stage with a full-sized guitar and a smile that says “This is where I’m mean to be.” Now in his mid-twenties, Roman Alexander has nearly two decades of performing under his belt and is signed to Nashville’s Twelve6 Entertainment.

“Over Me” is the first song that Roman Alexander has written after a breakup. When he initially teased the song on TikTok, it gained over one million views in 24 hours.

Alexander comments, “It’s a reflection on the time we were together and a nod to where we are both from, the Midwest. This is my farewell letter to her about the things I wish could’ve given her but couldn’t. In the end, I knew that there was somebody out there better for her.”

With gaining millions of streams on each release, a co-headlining tour under his belt, and preparing to open for Sam Hunt, Alexander proves that he has paid his dues, honed his craft, and is ready to stake his claim in country music.