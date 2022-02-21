Introducing Mian, an exciting new artist coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina with a lot of aggression weaved into a smooth trap melody. Eager to make a lot of noise in 2022, he drops his music video for the buzzing new song “Loner,” out now via Dream Big Music. Stream it here.

In the song’s visual, Mian recreates the recording process of his latest single, which showcases him making the track alone. And with his impressive flow and the signature sound he divulges his frustration with lack of support; however, embraces the situation with the appreciation of being labeled as self-made following growing popularity and star power. The song is an anthem for those fearless, resilient and intuitive individuals.

The song and video follow Mian’s previous release, the 2021 album Cause I Want To — the third album of his career so far. “Loner” will not be Mian’s only track of 2022 as he promises more new music to come leading up to a fourth project. Now is the perfect time for newfound fans to discover the rising star.

You may take a look at Mian’s “Loner” below, then follow the new artist on social media for daily updates.