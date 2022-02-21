Chart-topping recording artist Krysta Youngs is one-of-a-kind.

Best known for her credited work on the 2020 BTS’s smash hit “ON,” the trending artist continues to make her place among the stars in the release of her interesting new single, “Mental Breakdown.” Produced by Weirdos, the song puts an artistic spin on an uncomfortable corner of human nature. While known to create a sound that “thinks outside the box,” Youngs’ latest release is an upbeat tropical-electronic track that tackles a trending topic with an inspiring message and her arguably her best work yet. Stream “Mental Breakdown” here via The Haus of Creativity.

“‘Mental Breakdown’ is a song about feeling all the emotions that come with loving someone who isn’t right for you,” says Youngs on the new single. “It’s the realization that love has a life of its own, it breaks you down & spits you out … but only if you let it.”

Accompanied with a Julia Ross and Krysta Youngs-herself-directed visual, Youngs enjoys her own version of paradise at a tropical utopia that sees her explore reality and finds the connection to everyone through similar situations. “Mental Breakdown,” symbolizes what millions of regular people can go through when failures fall on their lap or things just don’t go as we thought they would. Without a mental protocol to handle the fallout, we can find ourselves spiraling, connected with a feeling that there’s no way out of the bottomless pit.

The new single is the first in a string of new songs leading up to her forthcoming album and follows Youngs 2021 single “Mirror.” Youngs’ latest single is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan. You may take a look at the music video for “Mental Breakdown” below and follow Krysta Youngs on social media.