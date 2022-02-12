Genre-blending rap and rock artist Call Me Karizma has today released his latest single and music video, “Dead Body” (via Thriller Records).

“I wrote Dead Body last July with my friends Skimmy & John Gomez. We drove up into the mountains in California, rented a cabin & wrote Dead Body the first day. I got to perform it live at my concerts in Russia, but the first time I’ll get to play it in front of a U.S. audience will be this tour starting this month. This music I’ve made is the best music I’ve ever created, and the release of them all starts now with Dead Body”, explains Karizma.

You can also view the video HERE.

Call Me Karizma is the voice of the unheard and outcasts. Having been newly signed to Thriller Records (a new label founded by Bob Becker, the mastermind and founder of world-renowned alternative rock label Fearless Records) and blending influences of rock, hip-hop, pop, and punk, Karizma does not shy away from storytelling, covering topics on mental health, politics, and relationships. In late 2020 he released his first album ‘To Hell With Hollywood’ as an independent artist. Without a manager or record label, he charted on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Charts. Karizma recently wrapped up touring in support of his latest EP, ‘Bleached Serpent’.