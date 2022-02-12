NLA Benjii is an emerging new artist out of Dallas, Texas with a buzzing new song, titled “Oooh.” As his 2021 song ascends to “viral” stature, the new artist keeps the momentum going with more new music like his latest release, accompanied by a music video, titled “Freddy” featuring Jank Hefner, also known as Lil Jank. Watch the new visual below.

Directed by Jordan Abraham, the video sees Benjii and Lil Jank post-up-and-kick flav while wearing fresh wardrobes and delivering catchy-lingoed raps that embody the trendsetting sound emerging in the region right now. On the video and record, Benjii is aggressive, raw but appealing while trading bars with an energetic Lil Jank. An awesome follow-up to Benjii’s previous hit as he prepares for an anticipated full-length release, expected in 2022.

He is an artist-to-watch of 2022. NLA Benjii is expected to keep the momentum going with more new music in the coming months. For newfound fans, now is the perfect time to join the NLA Benjii bandwagon and follow him daily for updates and more on social media.

Watch “Freddy” today, below.