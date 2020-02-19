The Strokes release brand new song, “Bad Decisions”

The Strokes have just released a brand new song called “Bad Decisions,” which appears on their upcoming album, The New Abnormal, which will be released on April 10th via Cult/RCA Records. It will be their first record in seen years.
“Bad Decisions” follows the first single, “At the Door,” which received it’s debut during a performance at a recent Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the University of New Hampshire.
For “Bad Decisions,” though, the single arrives with a music video directed by Andrew Donoho that stars The Strokes themselves. The video is set in the 1970’s, in which the band stars in their very own infomercial/T.V. special. The video’s upbeat tone doesn’t last forever, and eventually turns into a disaster — watch for yourself below.
The New Abnormal was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and was produced by Rick Rubin. The album artwork, which you can find below, is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Birds on Money.
Ahead of the album release, The Strokes will play a run of special shows in the U.K. North America, and Europe. Check out all of the details below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- The Adults Are Talking
- Selfless
- Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
- Bad Decisions
- Eternal Summer
- At the Door
- Why Are Sundays So Depressing
- Not the Same Anymore
- Ode to the Mets
Tour dates:
February 14—Berlin, DE—Columbiahalle
February 18—Paris, FR—Olympia
February 19—London, UK—The Roundhouse
February 24—Belfast, UK—Waterfront Hall
March 5—Vancouver, BC—Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*
March 9—Seattle, WA—WaMu Theater*
March 14—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum*†
*with Alvvays
† King Princess