The Strokes release brand new song, “Bad Decisions”

The Strokes have just released a brand new song called “Bad Decisions,” which appears on their upcoming album, The New Abnormal, which will be released on April 10th via Cult/RCA Records. It will be their first record in seen years.

“Bad Decisions” follows the first single, “At the Door,” which received it’s debut during a performance at a recent Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the University of New Hampshire.

For “Bad Decisions,” though, the single arrives with a music video directed by Andrew Donoho that stars The Strokes themselves. The video is set in the 1970’s, in which the band stars in their very own infomercial/T.V. special. The video’s upbeat tone doesn’t last forever, and eventually turns into a disaster — watch for yourself below.

The New Abnormal was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and was produced by Rick Rubin. The album artwork, which you can find below, is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Birds on Money.

Ahead of the album release, The Strokes will play a run of special shows in the U.K. North America, and Europe. Check out all of the details below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

The Adults Are Talking Selfless Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus Bad Decisions Eternal Summer At the Door Why Are Sundays So Depressing Not the Same Anymore Ode to the Mets

Tour dates: