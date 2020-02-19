Foo Fighters announce tour dates + new documentary

Foo Fighters have announced their plans for a 25th anniversary tour to celebrate their first ever tour back in 1995. For the celebration, the band will be returning to a select set of cities that they hit on their first ever tour.

While the band is performing in arenas these days, they don’t rule out the possibility of performing smaller club shows along the way of the tour. Check out the statement from the Foo Fighters below:

“Congratulations: You’re old! You’ve been going to see Foo Fighters shows for 25 years now! What better way to celebrate than joining the band in commemorating its silver anniversary in some of the same cities where the first FF shows took place in 1995? Beginning April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix AZ, the Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour will do just that, hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trailblazed in a Dodge van all those years ago—in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane…

… or would it? Stay tuned for the answer to that question. Or answers…”

The tour is dubbed “The Van Tour,” honoring the Dodge Van that they took for their aforementioned first tour in 1995. In addition, Foo Fighters have announced that the “opener” for the tour will consist of a preview of Dave Grohl’s upcoming documentary, What Drives Us. The press release stats that the film is a “deep dive into what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted-ass Econoline and take their music to the people — or at least a dozen or so of them here and there. What Drives Us explores motivations, recounts personal anecdotes and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of van-tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and the Beatles, and many, many more.”

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday, February 21st, at 10am local time. You can find information on tickets here.

Tour dates:

April 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

April 16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 18 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 20 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 10 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

May 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

May 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

May 20 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

