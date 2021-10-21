Prince Daddy & The Hyena have signed with Pure Noise Records and have released the music video for a beautiful brand new song called “Curly Q.” The band is slated to release the follow-up to their stunning and ambitious concept album Cosmic Thrill Seekers sometime next year. They’re about to embark on a full US tour and dates for that can be found below.
Sat Nov 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam
Sun Nov 14 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
Mon Nov 15 – Denver, CO – Marquis
Tue Nov 16 – SLC, UT – Loading Dock
Thur Nov 18 – Vancouver BC – The Bittmore
Fri Nov 19 – Portlland, OR – Hawthorne
Sat Nov 20 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
Mon Nov 22 – Berkley, CA – Cornerstone
Tue Nov 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
Wed Nov 24 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
Fri Nov 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
Sun Nov 28 – Austin, TX – The Parish
Mon Nov 29 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art
Wed Dec 1 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
Thur Dec 2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Fri Dec 3 – Chapel Hill, NC – Motorco
Sat Dec 4 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
Sun Dec 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry
Tue Dec 7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
Wed Dec 8 – Boston, MA – BMH
Thur Dec 9 – Boston, MA – BMH
Fri Dec 10 – New York, NY – LPR
Sat Dec 11 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
Sun Dec 12 – Columbus, OH – Skullys
Tue Dec 14 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
Wed Dec 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Hall
Thur Dec 16 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews
Fri Dec 17 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge