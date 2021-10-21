After two successful EPs (Pussy On A Pedestal, Go To Church), over 300,000 streams and headlining performances on the way, popular recording artist Thomas Xavier keeps the momentum going with the release of his first original single and debut, titled “MFFH.” For the original, Xavier delivers a playful dance hit that will instantly draw you in from the beat drop. The song shows us a different side to the star’s creativity.

“I merely took the energy it takes to pout and wrote the blues” -Duke Ellington — Thomas Xavier (@djthomasxavier) October 20, 2021

“MFFH (My Friends ‘F*ck Hard),” boasts Thomas Xavier’s aesthetics that those paying attention to his style will recognize to be familiar, yet intuitively builds in maturity and evolution of sorts. The quality of his house style is more enthralling than ever while showcasing keen incorporation of technicality. Embracing a darker and more cinematic disposition, the entrancing elements within this Thomas Xavier single are stronger than ever.

Expressing more of a tech-house feel, but still clicking away with that signature G-house bounce so many have come to know him for, “MFFH,” rolls together all the best traits of Thomas Xavier with a splash of new fresh zest simultaneously.

“Great friends are the unseen headliner of every event. My friends fuck hard is a cheeky compliment we started bestowing on our friends several years ago amongst the gallimaufry of music festivals we were attending. Be a beacon of love for those around you, and show respect for your ecosystem. That is what it means to fuck hard!”

“MFFH” and Xavier’s entire catalog are available on all streaming platforms, courtesy of Sound Best Records. For more on Thomas Xavier, follow the rising star on social media.

Listen to “MFFH” by Thomas Xavier now.