Lunchbox Records’ Lil $o$o is quickly ascending to the mainstream radar with her undeniable look, sound and fanbase. Preparing for the release of her anticipated project, $o$o World, she releases a must-see visual for the lead single “Better Life.” In the new visual, the South Florida native takes fans into her world and shows us, if you believe in yourself and work hard, you can build your own world where all your wildest dreams come true.

Produced by the all-star trio of Toju, TheOnlyDiet and Lunchmoney Lewis, Lil $o$o wrote the song to showcase her journey and where she plans to go. “I’m proud of this one, I wrote it by myself and got in a zone,” she says about making the debut track. “I’m focused on a mission to provide a better life for my son. Ain’t nobody stopping that.”

Signed to Billboard chart-topping recording artist Lunchmoney Lewis (Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat), Lil $o$o debut single is but a teaser of what to expect from the forthcoming album. The project will explore her transformation into a fiercely independent woman. “Better Life” is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan with her project slated to drop late-2021. In the meantime, enjoy the new video.

