With his new project, I’m Lonely, dropping this Friday, fast-rising recording artist Derek Minor gives fans a preview of what to expect with the release of the hilarious new video, titled “Pull Up.” Directed by Ronye Brown & Brandon Boone, this feel-good visual stars Minor as a mysterious Lyft driver who “pulls up” on friends and we watch the jokes ensue throughout the entire car ride. You can stream the new single now on all DSPs via Reflection Music Group.

Between the calamities, Minor shines with slick humor and creative subject matter in the lyrics, which will have newfound fans amazed, intrigued and excited for the new project coming soon. Fans of the star will find the track appeal to be familiar to his 2011 work on Wiz Khalifa single “Taylor Gang” from the classic Cabin Fever tape.

Ahead of the project, Minor showing a different side of his artistry is perfect for newfound fans to explore his catalog and being their Oregon trail with I’m Lonely. For more on Derek Minor, follow him on Twitter.

Take a look at the new visual for “Pull Up” below.