Beyonce, Drake, Future collaborator, Sonny Digital, changes up his style and creates a new journey in music as a pop star. The Atlanta recording artist releases his pop debut with “Dance.” Imbuing himself with a new disco-influenced persona, Digital makes a new audience move their feet with a catchy old-school dance song.

On “Dance,” Sonny Digital’s widely creative musical abilities are on full display. Embarking on his new style, Digital is unpredictable, unexpecting and exciting. And now, Digital is ready to continue his new path which leads to a new album coming late-2021. For complete updates on the forthcoming project and more, follow Sonny Digital on Instagram.

Available now via Atlantic Records, stream “Dance” below.