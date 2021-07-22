Andreas Owens is a rising star in today’s music with a rising wave, great music and a bright future ahead of him. Today, the La Habra, California native raises his stock with the release of his buzzing new album, creatively titled, almost everything I’ve ever wanted to say. A formal introduction to most, the five-song project is an intimate and vulnerable R&B-infused pop record showcasing his ingenious and versatile songwriting.

A project that includes previously released singles, Owens latest is a diverse and genre-blending EP that not only reflects his personal growth as a songwriter and producer but surely defines his personal footprint as a truly generational artist. The new project was created on artistic freedom, and potentially, Owens best work yet at the perfect time.

Owens on the album’s concept:

“‘almost everything I’ve ever wanted to say is truthfully that — it is in every way, nearly everything I’ve ever wanted to say musically, lyrically, sonically, experimentally, and emotionally. For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to create and complete a work like this; something where I’ve sat in my room and slowly worked from beginning to end without any real goal in mind. Almost like I’m reading a book about my life, piecing together one experience after another but not quite knowing where or how the story ends.”

almost everything I’ve ever wanted to say includes breakout tracks “don’t feel happy”, “falling & falling”, and “not much (better than before).”

Stream the new album below, courtesy of Romantic Records.