Since signing to Motown Records a couple of months ago, Houston’s Cam Wallace has been nonstop with the release of new music and videos. Today, he drops his biggest visual yet for the high-profiled single, “Retail” featuring Wiz Khalifa. For the visual, Wallace and Khalifa host their own fashion show with their unique style, surrounded by a mob of beautiful women adorning the drip.

Wallace is best known for this production credits on the Jay-Z and Beyonce cut “Upgrade U” and works with B.O.B., Chris Brown and Young Jeezy, but his collaboration with the Taylor Gang Hancho is his defining moment as he transitions from behind the scenes to the limelight. “Wiz always brings the ultimate vibes to any record he’s on,” he says about working with Wiz Khalifa on the new song. “When I heard his approach to his verse I was like oh this is perfect. He literally added another layer of cool to the record.”

“Retail” is directed by Jaimar Viray. Wiz Khalifa appears courtesy of Atlantic Records. The collaboration originally appeared on Cam Wallace’s previously released EP, 6Rings. The EP was re-released after Wallace signed to Motown Records and includes notable mentions “In The House,” “Money On The Floor” and “The Rulez.”

Both versions of “Retail” are available on all streaming platforms via Motown/UMG. After the stream, for more on Cam Wallace, follow the rising star on social media.

Watch the full video below.