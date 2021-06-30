A lot of bands/projects strive to be more than just a band, but Havoc Faction takes that to the next level and then some. It’s a multimedia experience that brings in well-versed comic book illustrators, animators, film makers, and producers to bring their science-fiction story to life.

All of this comes to the front with the music video for their new single, “Crossfire.” Just yesterday, Havoc Faction unveiled the official video, which weaves in real action with animated clips as we follow the character Backdraft and his group of vigilantes into the shadows of Unity City, their corrupted home in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

“‘Crossfire’ was inspired by the current political climate that’s really intensified since the rise of COVID-19,” says Kyle Rutchland, the driving force behind Havoc Faction. “It seems a majority of us are caught between two sides, the left and the right. While being so focused on what the other side is doing, they are causing more harm to the rest of us who are caught in the middle of the feud. Most of us are just trying to survive or be happy without pertaining to a ‘side,’ hence why it feels like we’re just caught in the crossfire.“

Rutchland continues, “Personally, I follow much bigger issues that we are currently facing, like the damage we are doing to our environments (both land and sea), and wildlife, while disrupting ecosystems that may not be able to return. We’re not only creating our own demise—we are bringing many other species down with us. But everyone has been so focused on each other, instead of the impact our actions are causing, based out of fear. It’s incredibly frustrating.“

So how does this all tie together? “With Havoc Faction being the concept band, the song also coincides with the story of Backdraft losing one of his members/friends in a fight, dissolving the faction, leaving him questioning if anything he was doing even makes a difference or if the loss he’s experiencing was worth it. These were thoughts and feelings I was facing while navigating this pandemic, and I feel those who have lost loved ones at any point in their lives can also relate,” Rutchland finalizes.