Caution for spoilers of episode three ahead.

Opposites attract. Or with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino), opposites have to work together. In ‘Lamentus,’ the two find each other on an exploding planet with a TemPad out of juice. Reluctantly, they must help each other before they meet certain apocalyptic doom. One thing is for certain; they both want to find an end to the Timekeepers. Loki just wants to replace them and feed his God complex further. Sylvie has an intention of dismantling them and replacing it with nothing. Just leaving things in utter chaos. Loki says that he wouldn’t have done something like that.

But Sylvie is not Loki, right? At least, she’s trying to assert herself as being her own person. At first, ‘Lamentus’ serves as a game of one-upmanship as Loki and Sylvie try to use their powers to persuade an elderly woman to use power. Just to be energy blasted for their troubles and called devils. The bit of information that they get is that the townspeople are leaving on a massive ark. Thus, again, they both try to use their powers again covertly and have to lean on one another.

While the third episode of Loki slows things down considerably, it provides a poignant moment of conversation between Hiddleston and Di Martino. In that conversation, they discuss love and that Loki is bisexual. He speaks about his mother, Frigga (Rene Russo), and how she would do magic tricks to entertain him. Thus, going for what he feels, a profound explanation about love. “Love is a dagger. It’s a weapon to be wielded far away or up close. You can see yourself in it. It’s beautiful until it makes you bleed.” Sylvie pawns this off as rubbish, and it may be, but there might be something there.

Going back to the first episode, you can tell that the loss that his actions caused still haunts him. Rather than acknowledge it and maybe change, it feels as though he runs away from that reality. In the three episodes of Loki that we’ve seen so far, Loki is entrenched in the purpose of supplanting something that could be greater than he. He’s seen what his fate is supposed to be. Clearly, his past follies have gotten to him a bit, and he’s still guarded about it. We find out almost nothing about Sylvie (we probably will in later episodes), but the evolution of Loki is something to watch. There’s always a self-serving nature to his actions, but could there be goodness to them as well?

There’s a big revelation that happens at the beginning of the episode and revealed to Loki. The TVA agents are indeed former variants that just had their memories wiped by the Timekeepers. They work for the TVA with no knowledge that an outside world exists. If you suspected that the “all-knowing, all-powerful” Timekeepers were up to no good, there is your confirmation. With three episodes left, we still have to see this play out. Or, in fact, the three Timekeepers could be a red herring for someone else.

‘Lamentus’ is void of any TVA presence other than the opening minutes and plays a lot of odd couple tropes that audiences have seen. As it ends on a cliffhanger, the remaining three episodes still have some work to be done to explain a lot of questions.

Photo Credit: Marvel/Disney