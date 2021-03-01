I know what you’re thinking: March…already?! And yes, March already. Raise your hand if you feel like you’ve been cheated out of the last year of your life. Anywho, nothing we can do about it now but just keep vibing — or whatever Get Z says these days. Just don’t make fun of the way I dress otherwise I’ll have this woman come after you.

Like I’ve said before, I’m terrible at intros. How was your week, dear reader? I have no way of knowing your response to this unless you reply to me on Twitter, so have at it if you wish. I’ll tell you that 2021 has been leaps and bounds better than the end of 2020 for me on a personal level, and I only hope the same to you folks reading this. I could insert some cheesy cliche here about turning negatives into positive through creative outlets, but, let’s be honest: optimism is not my thing.

As always, though, I’ve included 5 of the best songs from last week that — in case you missed them — you need to listen to. New music keeps coming and it don’t stop coming, right?

The Band CAMINO – “1 Last Cigarette“

Anyone surprised by me including The Band CAMINO here simply don’t know me. I have been screaming from the rooftops about this band for a few years now, and I will not stop until every single person on the planet has listened to them. No, seriously. I won’t. “1 Last Cigarette” is another taste of what’s to come from their new album, which is expected to drop later this year via Elektra records — and it’s a doozy. Following the more pop-leaning single that was “Roses,” “1 Last Cigarette” finds the band bringing out all the steps to make a hell of a rock song. Between these two songs alone, that should be enough to get you excited for a band that is more than ready to become the face of the next rock generation.

Future Teens – “Play Cool“

Future Teens have done it. At long last, they’ve crafted the perfect indie rock/pop song about getting drunk during a local opener’s set, while also serving as an overall vignette of gig life. “Play Cool” appears on their new EP, Deliberately Alive, which is out next Friday, March 12th via Take This to Heart Records. It follows the previously released “Guest Room” and has these two songs, musically speaking, serving as a juxtaposition of all that Future Teens has to offer. This self-described “bummer pop” band has a little bit of something for everyone, guaranteed.

We Were Sharks – “Problems”

This past Friday, Canadian pop-punkers We Were Sharks announced that their new album, New Low, would be released on May 21st via Revival Recordings. To go along with the announcement, the band released the incredibly catchy “Problems” to give fans a glimpse into what to expect on New Low.

We Were Sharks’ flippancy is a breath of fresh air in the face of a pop punk scene that’s very self-serious (and seriously lacking self). While many of their peers wax poetic about wearing their hearts on their sleeves, this Ottawa band wears their wit in their moniker; they literally were a band called Sharks until legalities threatened to stop the party. It’s an upbeat track about the feeling of needing to be heard in a relationship, especially in the midst of an argument. As the band explained themselves, “Problems’ could be considered a typical song about a relationship. It’s about being with someone and passionately loving one another, being angry with one another, and overall, being stubborn. In the heat of the moment, we find ourselves saying things we never genuinely mean, and that’s where ‘problems’ can usually start. It’s not that the love between one another is gone, even when it sometimes feels like it; instead, it’s about needing to be heard.” Zayde Wølf – “Madness”

Dustin Burnett (aka Zayde Wølf) first took the world by storm a few years ago with his unique brand of rock and electronic music, writing songs that could serve as inspiration for those to overcome their biggest challenged in life. “Madness” is the next single in his already impressive career, and is the second song released from his upcoming album, Neon Blood Type, which is due out on May. Despite having multiple songs with tens of millions of streams across streaming platforms, Zayde Wølf has never let that intimidate what he does in the future. “Madness” represents that masterfully well, being an upbeat indie/electronic/rock song that’s all about the memorable moments that make life worth living for.

Dropkick Murphys – “Middle Finger“

Okay, this one is just fun. Everyone’s favorite Celtic-punk band is back with new music, as their new album, Turn Up That Dial, will be out on April 30th. Dropkick Murphys has consistently been one of the most reliable punk bands of our lifetime, never sacrificing much in their sound or deviating from what they love and what their fans love to hear, as well. It’s as simple as this: if you like the Dropkick Murphys at this point, “Middle Finger” is perfect for you. If you don’t like them, honestly, there’s probably not much they can do to change your mind. However: this song rips.