Rising Florida recording artist, Lavish The MDK, takes us back to his old stomping grounds in the release of the new mixtape 33476. For the Lil Pahokee Florida follow-up, Lavish enlists the sounds of buzzworthy producers LunchMoney Lewis, Smash David, Schife Karbeen, and Adrian to tell his past adventures of street hustles, sexual conquests and more. The new 12-track collection includes standout songs “Sister Sister (Tia & Tamera),” “Face Card,” “Getting To The Bag.”

33476 is arguably Lavish’s best work yet. Showing evolution in the new artist’s style, impact and ability. Arriving in hip-hop in 2015, Lavish The MDK’s latest is the perfect jump-on point for any newly discovered fan.

Get familiar with Lavish The MDK, today. Lavish’s new project is available on all digital streaming platforms via Lunchbox Records/Advantage Music Group. For more Lavish The MDK, follow him daily on Instagram.

Listen to Lavish new mixtape below, courtesy Spotify.