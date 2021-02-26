Future Teens is gearing up to release their new EP, Deliberately Alive, on March 12th via Take This to Heart Records, and have just unveiled another taste of the release for fans to dive into.

Earlier his month, the band released the upbeat/punk-leaning “Guest Room,” which ushered fans into this new release. Now, just a few short weeks have passed, and Future Teens are demanding your attention and your ears.

Today, they’ve dropped “Play Cool,” which serves as a reminder that Future Teens is not to be pigeonholed into any one sound. Rather, they’re more than capable of navigating between genres — all on one release. “Play Cool” keeps the heart of Future Teens — some self-deprecation, dreamy hooks, “bummer pop” as they call it — and scales it back from “Guest Room.”

The result is a perfectly crafted indie/pop song that will makes it way into heavy rotation on your phone. Listen to “Play Cool” for yourself below, and head here to pre-order Deliberately Alive — then you can thank us later.

