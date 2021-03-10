E Bleu, known collaborator of 24HRS and Eric Bellinger, is looking to get you in a freak mood with releases his late-night driven new single “3am.” For his first release of 2021, Bleu retells a demon time encounter with a beautiful love interest filled with grandstanding and freaky revelations. While breaking down the play-by-play, the Houston native showcases his amazing natural abilities and creative songwriting.

The lyrics tell a situation many lovers can relate to, its conception is based on a true story. “I’ve always been a night owl,” said E Bleu. “The energy at night is just different to me. I remember being in an Uber on the way home just mentally recapping the night and feeling like it’s somehow a pattern I fall into every night. I got home and recorded it in like 15 min on my kitchen counter at 3am.”

Available now via 2EZ Recordings, “3am” prepares both new and old fans to the artist’s forthcoming project, slated to arrive in 2021. Reaching mainstream acknowledgment in 2018, E Bleu released his best work yet last year with “Action” and “Sit Right” featuring Kap G. And with Texas becoming a hotspot in today’s Hip-Hop, it’s merely a matter of time when the majors come to snatch up this high-profile artist.

Stream it below and follow E Bleu on Instagram.