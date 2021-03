Weezer release the first ever liner notes for OK Human via Audible.com with acclaimed technology visionary Jordan Lanier, who pioneered VR. Lanier and Weezer discuss the album’s lyrical topics of modern life, technology, and what it is to be human. The two also dive in to the recording process adding to what could be the standard practice for other artists when releasing music! (Weezer Photo by Brendan Walter)

