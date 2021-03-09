Marah Francis, also known as the new Pop Queen Marah, puts a spell on you to introduce herself with the release of her debut single, properly-titled, “Abracadabra.” For her debut, the West Virginia songstress hypnotizes the audience with her smooth vocals, spellbounding melodies and incantating lyrics to make for a standing ovation performance. The pop star credits the song’s originality to magic.

“I wrote this song after receiving the track from my manager, Barry “MAGNUM” Darden,” she remembers. “When I first heard it, I immediately could tell it was different from any other record I’ve worked on before and I really couldn’t see myself cutting it. However, I kept replaying the instrumental until I was able to see a vision for it. I put this song to a conceptual image. It became a cat and mouse situation filtered by the idea of a magician putting on a show. Basically, it’s centered around being emotionally toyed with in a relationship. Being aware of what is happening, but choosing not to leave. It’s almost as if this person is trying to figure out the reason behind their partner’s toxic mindset. I filled these lyrics with metaphors and symbolism, that will later connect to other songs. This was loosely based on feelings that I have experienced, as well as my friends and family.”

This is for the lover in you. For a first impression, Marah delivers an unprecedented hit that will be in high demand all 2021 on airwaves and playlists around the world. The perfect time for newfound fans to become loyal subjects of the Samonaian songbird.

Marah looks and sounds magnificent for her formal introduction. “Abracadabra” is available now, via MAGNUM Music LLC, on all digital streaming platforms. After the listen, for everything Marah, feel free to follow the new queen daily on social media. Listen to Marah’s debut below, courtesy of Spotify.