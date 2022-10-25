Shaun Milli, one of the year’s biggest breakout attractions in music, continues to establish a buzz with the release of the music video for the new hit “Like Dat” featuring K Camp. A direct follow-up to the TK Kravitz-featured hit “Soul Ties,” the song showcases luxurious black love. Stream it now on all platforms via Milli Music Entertainment.

Directed by Todd Uno, the video shows the rising star at the PJ tarmac with his love interest, beautiful black dancers, and fascinating scenery while reflecting on what women want from men, such as experiencing new, fun, and happy times. The feel-good track is a song you can play alone in the car or dance to with your lover, enjoy at a party or club, and surely make you feel the positive energy and make you want to be in love. The new single is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan of the up-and-coming act.

“Soul Ties” and “Like Dat” prepares long-standing fans for the artist’s forthcoming project, which follows his 2020 debut EP, One in a Milli. The debut project spawned Shaun Milli’s early hit, “Love Me,” which racked up millions of views on TikTok.

“Like Dat” is currently in rotation on BET Jams. For more on Shaun Milli, follow him on social media. Watch the new video below.