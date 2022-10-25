Fast-rising new artist ZAIA preps the forthcoming release of his breakout album American Psycho with the release of the audio-turned-visual hit “Demons On Tuck.” Produced by DealtByAce and Brain Tickle Studio, “Demons On Tuck” is a mind-bending mini-movie that syncs perfectly with hypnotizing production and leaves nothing to the imagination.

ZAIA’s latest release combines melancholy undertones and navigation through sorrowful situations. On the song’s creation, he shares, “I wrote #DOT for anyone that needs help pulling themselves out of dark spaces; people that help going through bad experiences a little easier.”

“Demons On Tuck” will appear on the Atlanta act’s upcoming album, American Psycho. Gearing up to ZAIA’s most impactful work yet, the upcoming release follows his 2020 project, Very Alone, which spawned the hits “DEMONS,” “JUMBO,” and “WINGZ.” Very Alone has surpassed over 23 million streams on Spotify since its release.

ZAIA’s song and video are available on all platforms via Delirium Records/AWAL. Check out “Demons On Tuck” below, and afterward, follow ZAIA on social media for daily updates and more.