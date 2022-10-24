The crisp fall air blew across my face on the evening of October 19th, as I walked through East Williamsburg toward the neighborhood’s best live music venue, Brooklyn Steel. Acclaimed singer-songwriter, Noah Cyrus was bringing her The Hardest Part headlining tour to Brooklyn for a sold-out performance.

Setting the tone for the evening was queer musician Gigi, who was just wrapping her 30-minute set when I entered the venue. The 1,800-capacity venue was nearly full as fans raised their phone flashlights in the air, swaying along to Gigi’s final song of the evening.

Denim jackets, long flown skirts, and a variety of dress hats were the main attire for the evening. Inside the walls of the cold, industrial Brooklyn Steel, the Southern warmth that Noah Cyrus made a part of her brand, was warming the fans inside. Listening to conversations over mixed drinks and beers as the stage was set up, I felt like I had teleported to the South in between sets.

Around 9 pm, the band took to the stage amidst hoots and hollers of excitement. After a brief instrumental introduction, Noah Cyrus appeared from stage right. Out of the darkness, the 22-year-old singer emerged, donning a witch-like black lace dress and dagger-esque eggplant purple fingernails. I was in awe — truly not knowing what to expect before the performance, and even more so after seeing Noah perform live.

Her straight dark hair continuously slipped into her line of view, using her long nails to brush it out of her eyes during her opening song “Noah (Stand Still)”. The energy within the walls was quiet and reserved, but respectful and in deep awe of the set of pipes on Cyrus.

Much like her extremely talented musical family, father Billy Ray Cyrus, brother Trayce Cyrus and, most notably, older sister, Miley Cyrus, Noah proved she was no different. Noah played a lengthy 20-song set list that included the fan favorite, “Mr. Percocet” off her recently released album The Hardest Part. The setlist also included “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”, “I Burned LA Down” and the final song of the evening, “The End of Everything.”

At just 22 years old, Noah Cyrus has succeeded in establishing a unique name for herself in a family full of notable musical talent. The Hardest Part Tour wowed the Brooklyn crowd and left us all with new memories that will last us a lifetime!