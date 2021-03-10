After drawing a lot of attention in the last few years with big-name collaborations and singles. James Elizabeth, the popular new recording artist from Los Angeles, steps into the spotlight with a new single and video going viral right now, titled, “Solo.” A long-awaited debut project on the horizon, Elizabeth hits the desert in her new visual presentation in search of healing, perspective and renewed self-love.

Enlisting Omie Blue Production as director, James goes into overdrive to shred herself of the past and encourages others to do some much-needed soul searching and find love in themselves, again. In the visual, James Elizabeth provides believers a coordinate to a designated location to escape their sorrows as well. “Solo” is a personal song for the rising star who has endured a toxic relationship in the past which inspired the words to her new release.

“I wrote this song after I left my daughter’s father,” Elizabeth said. “He told me I could never become a successful artist while raising a child. He also abandoned me at this point because I didn’t quit my music career. I wanted to write something for myself (and anyone else going through a similar situation) that you could put on and turn all the way up and psych yourself up to get through the bs and negativity. Sometimes when there’s no one there to help you get through the hard times you have to get yourself through it, solo.”

Produced by Reuben Keeney, Nicholas Marsh and Sean Thianahad, “Solo” follows Elizabeth’s previous release “Over Now” featuring Snow Tha Product and prepares for a promised full-length debut. Both tracks will appear on her forthcoming project, HYBRID, coming Spring 2021 on Skylar J Enterprises. The highly-anticipated project will also guest feature popular singer/songwriter, Jeremih.

To-date, “Solo” has over 200,000 views on YouTube. For more James Elizabeth, follow her, along with her 640,000 followers, on Instagram.

Stream “Solo” here and watch the visual below.