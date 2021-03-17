Today, it has been announced Louisville, Kentucky’s Bendigo Fletcher have signed with Elektra Records, and is gearing up to release their major label debut album later this year.

The signing announcement today doesn’t come empty-handed, though, as Bendigo Fletcher have released their new single, “Evergreen.” The song was produced by original Wilco and Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer.

“Evergreen” cycles through a series of spellbinding tonal schisms, cresting at a chorus that speaks to the urgency of self-preservation. “I wrote ‘Evergreen’ in the early stages of admitting to myself that medical school was a path that looked way more obscured than working to make records,” shares frontman Ryan Anderson. “I was also getting into self-care methods for the first time in my life, and realizing that you have to take time for yourself in order to be the best and truest version of yourself for everyone else—so in a way, that’s a form of service.”

Bendigo Fletcher’s upcoming studio album will follow a trio of independent EPs that quietly amassed millions of streams and earned praise from American Songwriter, Pop Matters, Atwood Magazine, and more. Converting audiences to fans on the road, Bendigo Fletcher has supported Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rayland Baxter, Caamp, and Hiss Golden Messenger on tour.