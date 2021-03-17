New Jersey recording artist Onlyjahmez rode a huge wave with his innovative style on the hit song, “Fxck Rules (2019).” Now he’s set to elevate to mainstream popularity on the new visual to his latest single “Thoughts,” out now via Thump Records.

A BET Jams premiere. “Thoughts” is a dark and twisted video that shows us OnlyJahmez battling his demons and examine relationships, opps and fans. Directed by WaveChange, Jahmez finds his answers in the desert where he raps about his mind playing tricks on him. The song displays the artist’s emotional depth.

The new song is the lead single for OnlyJahmez’s forthcoming project, RIOT, which arrives 2nd quarter. “Thoughts” has become a Tik Tok favorite with over one million views on the popular social network. The Tik Tok acclaim is another great accolade that includes the artist’s breakout song, “Tiff Banister” which features the best rapper alive, Lil Wayne.

Watch “Thoughts” now and follow OnlyJahmez on social media for daily updates and more.