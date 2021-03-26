Columbus, Ohio’s own rock heroes Beartooth have just announced their plans to release a new album, Below, on June 25th via Red Bull Records. The news comes after they surprised fans everywhere by dropping “Devastation,” and always comes alongside pre-orders for Below which can be found here.

“Below is by far my favorite album I’ve made to date,” says frontman Caleb Shomo. “It covers the dark side of dealing with mental strain during the last year. I gave it all I had — musically and lyrically. Is it too dark? Possibly, but it was as honest as I could be about how I felt. I hope everyone is ready to strap in for a wild ride of head banging and rocking.”

In addition, Beartooh have released another brand new song called “The Past Is Dead,” who’s accompany music video can be found below. The video features the band in performance mode — their most natural state. The members are surrounded by stunning pyrotechnics and an otherworldly demon, who can be spotted in the album cover art, which can be found at the bottom of this post.

“‘The Past Is Dead’ was one of the first songs written for the album,” Shomo says. “Various versions have been in the bank for about two years now and it really set the tone for the whole album writing process. The video is meant to depict the beginning of the journey to the deepest and darkest parts of my mind, which was the fuel used to make ‘Below.'”

Below is a pure distillation of rage — weaponizing its deceptively radio-ready bombast to deliver stone-cold truth missives, each packed like a bomb with noisy rock chaos.

Below also revels in the darker underbelly of traditional metal, soaked in stoner rock tones and doomy dirge. Beartooth offer no cure. The recovery comes in the process; the journey is the destination. As long as the dueling dichotomy of anguish and cathartic creative expression remain bound together, Beartooth will be here to oversee the show.

Below artwork:

Below track-listing: