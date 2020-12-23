Hailing from Virigina, rising artist Qumontae has spent the last few years cultivating an unstoppable sound that earned him recognition for several of Hip Hop’s greatest musicians. Ready to bust out on his own and from regional restraint, the new artist closes out 2020 with potentially his mainstream breakout hit in the new visual called “Dying Love.” From his own imprint, the song and visual offers new fans a sneak preview of what to expect from the bonafide star going into the new year which will include a new forthcoming album.

On the latest, the Suffolk native shows us his hunger, frustration and determination as he is ready to outgrow his surroundings and thrust himself into the limelight on a nationwide scale he’s predicted since the beginning of his career. The Cartaze FIlms-directed clip finds the soulful hip-hop vocalist detailing his grievances with being overlooked by local tastemakers and influencers. Witty, magnetic and ambitious, the signs are all there to identify Qumontae as one of the next artists to blow in 2021.

A resume that speaks for itself, the United Masters act is a protege of the accomplished producer, Drumma Boy (Gucci Mane, Plies). Formerly signed to the multi-platinum producer’s Drum Squad imprint, the Virginia native is now fully independent and ready to flex his music muscles to the max. “Dying Love” is a direct follow-up to Qumontae’s Beast Mode Vol. 2 EP which spawned breakout tracks “All My Life” and “All Night Long.”

“Dying Love” is perfect for Qumontae’s nationwide debut. Radio-friendly, aggressive and perfectly timed as he embarks on his biggest year yet. Now, this is the perfect time for newfound fans to align themselves with the new artist and his refreshing VA sound about to sweep the nation. After watching “Dying Love,” continue to follow Qumontae’s rise on social media.

Take a look at Qumontae’s new visual, below.