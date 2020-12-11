Eladio Carrión remains one of the most refreshing artists in the Latin trap scene. He has recently teamed up with the Mexican corridos tumbados stars to take his hit “ELE UVE” to the next level. The remix features Puerto Rican rapper Noriel and corridos tumbados stars Natanael Cano and Ovi.

After being released last August, the original videos for “ELE UVE” have over 10 million views on YouTube while the song has over 6 million streams on Spotify.

Noriel, who is another leading voice in the Latin trap movement, join him in the remix music video along with Mexican singer Natanael Cano, and Cuban-born rapper Ovi.

The guys “squad-up” and party in the music video which was shot by director Jose Sagaro and produced by Film Heads in Miami, Fl. Carrión assembles

The “ELE UVE” remix music video comes on the heels of Carrión’s nomination for this year’s Latin Grammy Awards. He was nominated for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song for “Kemba Walker,” his collaboration with Bad Bunny.

Carrión has been a go-to collaborator in the Latin urban scene and his solo freestyle videos have also amassed millions of views on YouTube. He also has over 2 million followers across all social media platforms and achieves high audience engagement over all platforms.

His slick and signature rap flow has made Carrión connect with Latin hip-hop and urban audiences.