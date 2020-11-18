Chucky Blk New Album Is ‘A Scathing Critique of Current Affairs’

Today, Austin recording artist Chucky Blk changes the game with his genre-bending new album, titled, A Scathing Critique of Current Affairs. Featuring buzzworthy songs “Empire Shakes,” “(thisishell)” and “So Damn Angry,” Chucky Blk introduces himself to a wider audience with a refreshing new take on reality using cultural facts.

A Scathing Critique of Current Affairs is an album that explains 2020 in a nutshell. The album proves how quickly we are brought to our knees by old enemies including illness, unemployment & racism. He re-evaluates the American Dream and its lack of fairness for minorities and takes a closer look at the continuation of apocalyptic scenarios we face more regularly than we would like. Chucky’s music is documenting history in real time; musicians have a unique opportunity to create a timeless discussion through art right now and his new album is certainly one for the books.On the new album, Chucky discusses how the illusion of security has broken despite our society being at the pinnacle of technological advancements.

With the new album, Chucky Blk becomes a must-hear new artist. Across nine songs, the album features appearances by Eldon, Slug, Ukeme and Sasha Banks. The new album is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan and creates a wormhole to Chucky’s social media for daily updates and more.

Want to know more about Chucky Blk? Check out his new interview with Euphoria ATX Presents, below.

Listen to A Scathing Critique of Current Affairs by Chucky Blk now, courtesy Spotify.