Kelly Jones announces new album reimagining Stereophonics songs

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has announced that his new solo album, Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day, will be released on December 4th via Parlophone/Elektra.

The album features Jones revisiting some of Stereophonics’ finest moments, and reimagines these moments intimately between him and his band. Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day is available for pre-order here.

Recorded in a variety of locations across the UK in 2019, the album features carefully curated tracks from one of the UK’s most prolific and successful songwriters in Kelly. The songs featured got him through some of the worst times, and through the reimagining, the album gives the audience a new honesty and vulnerability not heard before. Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day captures one of the finest and most distinctive voices in British rock as he captivates an audience through song, anecdote, laughter, and lament, and reconnects with the emotional heart of the songs that have grown with him throughout his career.

The first song to be released from the album, an emotive take on Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” was just released today, and can be heard below. It’s a song Kelly reminisces about his father singing him when he was a boy – one of many stories from his life that Kelly shares with the audience on his deeply personal album.

Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day also completes a remarkable personal recovery for Kelly, who while touring in 2019 kept a secret from his band, crew and producers – a revelation that had threatened to undermine his career and future music making. The story has never been told before, but has been brought to life in the startlingly heartfelt and deeply emotional documentary, also titled Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day, which will be available on-demand worldwide starting on December 3rd.

Speaking on the new documentary, the film’s director, Ben Lowe shared, “I’ve been to hundreds of gigs in my life – shooting with my camera or purely as a fan – but I’d never experienced a show quite like Kelly’s on this tour. You recognize there’s something pretty special happening on-stage if the performances, and the stories he was telling between them, can make an audience laugh and cry on the same night. I wanted to make this documentary feel as truthful and heartfelt as Kelly’s shows. I knew it would be beautiful to hear these songs in a theatre, but I was really blown away. After the tour when Kelly told me about his first few months of the year, I felt inspired by the courage and honesty of it all.”

Check out a teaser for the documentary below, as well as the artwork and track-listing for the new album.

Artwork:

Track-listing: