Fever 333, grandson release covers of Linkin Park classics for Spotify singles

Today, Grammy-nominated band Fever 333, as well as acclaimed singer/songwriter grandson have contributed covers of two Linkin Park classics to a new double A-side Spotify Singles recording.

These recordings mark the first time that the Spotify Singles program has dived into the catalog of a classic album, but they couldn’t pass up celebrating the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s iconic, diamond-selling debut album, Hybrid Theory.

For their respective contributions, grandson delivered their rendition of “One Step Close,” while Fever 333 provided their take on “In the End.” You can listen to both below.

Elaborating on their cover, grandson commented, “I first heard ‘In The End’ when I was just a kid, illegally downloaded it off Kazaa when I was like ten and learned all of Mike’s verses. Then 10 years later I played the Forum with Mike in front of thousands of people. Chester is an all-time great, and I could never try and sing like he does. We had to pitch the song down just so I could come close to hitting the notes in this song. I just wanted to try and pay homage and do this incredible song justice.”

Jason Aalon-Butler of Fever 333 remarked, “I will never forget that overcast morning in Los Angeles walking from my locker in the F building down the now infamous 11 stair handrail at Westchester High (now of numerous skate vids fame) toward the bungalows that housed my algebra 2 education and being stopped by my only website building homie to tell me of this ‘awesome new band he found called Linkin Park.’ ‘In The End’ was the song that made me believe that rap and rock still belonged together. I studied their tasteful marriage of the two styles from that moment on and created my own music with that in mind. I wish I could tell my 14-year-old self that one day I’d receive a DM from Mike Shinoda about him liking my music. I wish even more that I could tell my younger self he’d offer to share his talents and energy with me to make more music. I don’t think 14-year-old me would believe it, though. 35-year-old me still doesn’t.”