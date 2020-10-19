Fever 333 share explosive new single, “Bite Back”

A few weeks ago, the Grammy-nominated Fever 333 announced that they will releasing a new EP, Wrong Generation, on October 23rd via Roadrunner Records / 333 Wreckords. Today, the band have shared the first song off the album, the explosive and aggressive, “Bite Back.”

Speaking about “Bite Back,” vocalist Jason Aalon Butler explains on the songs origins: “Everything in this song was what I’d seen during those 13 days and what I felt needed to happen. I saw buildings burn. I saw fights. I saw white allies stepping in front of the National Guard, because they knew they had a power those black bodies behind them did not. What did you expect? When you put any creature in a corner for so long and show them how quickly life can be taken from them, I don’t know what other option there is but fighting back.”

Following the tragic murder of George Floyd, FEVER 333 vocalist Jason Aalon Butler spent 13 days in the streets as he marched on the frontlines of rebellion in Los Angeles. On the 14thday, he came home and wrote what would become their forthcoming collection, Wrong Generation.

“This project is art as activism first. I’m talking about what’s happening and what needs to happen. I hope you understand there’s going to be pain in progress,” Butler says. “After dismantling and deconstructing all of these things, we can find a beautiful place to be together. For me, this whole EP is that 13 days after 34 years. You fucked with the ‘Wrong Generation’.”

Fever 333 will also be embarking on their first-ever global livestream tour, which consists of six consecutive ticketed lives stream performances, each broadcasting live in market specific time zones. “World Tour for the Wrong Generation“ looks to shape the future of livestream performances, backed by innovations in audio and video technology.

Fever 333 is set to implement a never before used proprietary audio technology, boasting unrivaled direct audio with close to zero latency, offering a new experience for fans and viewers. The 32-Bit technology, which is the ultimate in ultra-high-definition audio, will set a new standard for fans to experience live audio online.

The performances will be held in an immersive LED walled room and performed live for the local time zones. The shows will kick off with a London/European focused performance on October 23rd at 8:00pm BST, with the additional dates being available on their website. Tickets for each date are available here.

Butler elaborated on the tour stating, “We are so thankful for our allies from all over, so we wanted to find a way to give back to every part of the world that we were lucky enough to reach during our last album cycle. We want to offer a new type of LIVE experience during this pandemic period. Exclusivity to each region, actual live in the moment filming, no edits, utilizing a brand-new DIRECT audio feed, making each demo feels as live as possible in an era where the traditional live performance is seemingly unachievable. We feel we have a found a way that most closely achieves that essence in a way that has not yet been done.”

