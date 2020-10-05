Byron Juane Wants To ‘Promise I’m Not Crazy’ In New Record

Emerging Carolina singer Byron Juane has established himself as a bonafide new sensation in 2020 with his hypnotizing vocals and 201k monthly listeners raving about his breakout song, “Nice Guy.” And with all the attention on him, he keeps his promise with the release of his anticipated EP, titled, Promise I’m Not Crazy.

Noble, charming, intriguing, PINC is a six-song story about the rollercoaster ride of a young man in love. It’s raw, vulnerable and pulls you in right from the start. Both Juane and the new project is best described as courageous.

About the project, the 23-year-old says, “‘I Promise I’m Not Crazy’ is a testament to the lengths we go for love,” Byron Juane says about the new project. “So many people swear they wouldn’t do anything drastic over affairs of the heart, but I believe those people are in denial or never experience true love. Love brings passion, chaos, insanity and hurt. It’s inevitable. The real question is, how far will you let it take you?”

Juane’s new project includes new singles “Nice Guy” and “LSD.” Collaborators include Wes Writer, Quinten Coblentz and Itstaylormade. The project is available on Reflection Music Group/EMPIRE. After the stream, join Byron Juane daily on social media.

Take a listen to Promise I’m Not Crazy now.