Angels & Airwaves release new single, “All That’s Left is Love”

Today, Angels & Airwaves have officially released a brand new single, “All That’s Left Is Love.” It is their third recently released standalone single, following “Rebel Girl” and “Kiss & Tell.”

For the new single, though, Angels & Airwaves are doing something different. In the U.S., over 37 million people struggle with hunger. The COVID-19 pandemic means that Feeding America – the nation’s largest hunger relief organization — predicts that there could be a further increase of 46% in those at risk of hunger. To do what they can to help out, the band is teaming up with Feeding America to donate all proceeds from “All That’s Left is Love” directly to the charity. Additionally, Angels & Airwaves will also be launching an exclusive charity t-shirt that will benefit the organization.

Founder and frontman, Tom DeLonge, said, “Friends – as we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe – revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives. That, ultimately, is what this band has been about since day one – HOPE. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song – of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.”

Check out the new single below.