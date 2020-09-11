YWM Flyaa Drops ‘Don’t Talk’ Video Off ‘1 Foot In 1 Foot Out’ EP

Best known for his collaborations with Blacc Zacc and Cosanostra Kidd, rising Georgia artist YWM Flyaa steps into his own with the release of his new album. Today, he helps promote the project with the release of the new video, titled, “Don’t Talk.” The visual was shot in Atlanta in an old antique shop with pieces from European and baroque style furnishings; capturing the ‘mafia’ vibe of “Don Talk.”

“Don’t Talk” appears on Flyaa’s new album, 1 Foot In 1 Foot Out. Featuring impressive new songs like “Trapper of the Year,” “Spin Again” and “It Is What It Is.” The album is his resignation letter to the streets.

“I named the project ‘1 Foot In 1 Foot Out’ because that’s exactly where I am right now; working towards being completely out of the streets and focused solely on my music; I just always want to deliver my story in the realest way,” said YWM Flyaa.

The album displays YWM Flyaa‘s lyrical talents through his raw uncut storytelling over perfectly paired beats which he began working on last summer.

1 Foot In 1 Foot Out is available on all DSPs via YWM Music.