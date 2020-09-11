Baha Bank$ &; Chance The Rapper Drop A Video For “Shade Dat A$$”

Not too many artists have Chance The Rapper on a record and video, let alone have the ability for it to be cleared. Rising female Chicago artist Baha Bank$ makes a statement on her new hit video single as she recruits fellow Chicago superstar Chance The Rapper for a strip club anthem.

An interesting record to get Chance The Rapper on to say the least as it is a bit different in style from what we are used to from the talented and lyrical superstar. The outcome of the record was nothing short of brilliant with Baha Banks providing a catchy vibe and Chance The Rapper bringing the exact energy needed for the specific record. Directed by Armani Martin, this video introduces Baha Bank$ to the world leaving nothing but a major impression and the want for more. Shake Dat A$$ is the perfect soundtrack for anyone to turn up to, small or big booty it’s a mood. From the slow-motion quick switch shots to the euphoric lighting, Shake Dat A$$ is nothing short of the perfect night out at the strip club.

Catch Chance and Baha organic chemistry dominate throughout the visual while he performs his verse and Baha finesses after.