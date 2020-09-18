The Smashing Pumpkins announce release date + details for new album

A few weeks ago, the legendary Smashing Pumpkins announced their signing to Sumerian Records and released two critically acclaimed singles, “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love.”

At the time, details surrounding a new album were not shared — but today, The Smashing Pumpkins have followed-up with everything you’ll need to know.

The Smashing Pumpkins will be releasing Cyr, their 11th studio album, on Friday, November 27th via Sumerian Records. The 20-track double-album was produced by frontman Billy Corgan and recorded in Chicago, featuring founding members Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

You can pre-order/pre-save Cyr from the band here.

Today, the band also released the trailer and details for their upcoming five-part animated series, titled In Ashes, created by Billy Corgan and animation by Deep Sky. The first two episodes ‘As The Crow Flies’ and ‘Inspirations, Aspirations’ will be revealed on September 25th, along with new music from the album.