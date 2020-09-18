We The Kings drop new single “These Nights”

Pop-rockers We The King have released their first new song of 2020, “These Nights,” which is available now via S-Curve Records/BMG. The single follows their 2019 single, “Turn It Up.”

While the Florida-quintet typically writes songs about romance, “These Nights” takes a different path towards a more silver lining surrounding the current uncharted water of 2020. “These Nights” lean into guitarist/vocalist Travis Clark’s mixed emotions on not being on tour during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really miss being at shows with my best friends and being around others with a shared love for the live experience. Despite that, this is probably the best time to write new music,” he explains.

We The Kings have also been in the studio working on music to be included in their upcoming EP, Saga, which is expected to be released later this year. Fans who have been waiting to hear a throwback sounding single from We The Kings will be happy with “These Nights,” while the band still showcases growth from their 2018 album, Six.

“Despite all the circumstances, we are thankful for the time to be with our family and know we owe it to the fans to deliver new music” says Clark. “Not only is this our therapy and outlet, but we understand that there will be those who will appreciate something fresh from the band.”

Listen to “These Nights” below.