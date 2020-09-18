INTERVIEW: Baker Grace shares some self-reflection through her sophomore EP “Yourz Truly”

Baker Grace has recently released her sophomore EP “Yourz Truly,” which is available on all streaming platforms. The 19-year-old illuminates her inner world and personal philosophies more freely than ever.

“It’s a reflection of who I am as a person and who I want to become. Through writing these songs I found a way to stay true to myself, even when the world wanted to pull me in so many different directions,” she comments.

Baker Grace recently shared her thoughts when it comes to writing, mental health, inspirations, and everything in-between.

Substream: Being so young (and thriving) in the music industry, what is your main inspiration when writing? What motivates you to create a song?

Baker Grace: Whenever I have a realization about something in my life, I feel motivated to write about it. Whether it be in a relationship or about myself or about the world around me. I want to encourage people to learn, grow, reflect, and enjoy life. I always stay curious so I can continue to figure out what I stand for and why.

Substream: How old were you when you knew you wanted to be a musician?

BG: It was always my dream to be a singer and performer. I always felt most comfortable and at peace when I was singing or performing, like everything in the world made sense. When I was 14 and put out my first song, the response was really positive and it gave me the courage to pursue music fully.

Substream: You do a lot of self-reflection on this EP, how do/did you become the best version of yourself? And how do you suggest others do the same?

BG: Because of the pandemic, I couldn’t go on tour or perform my new songs live which is unfortunate. I really miss connecting with people in person and can not wait to get back on stage. It has definitely forced me to think out of the box and I will have a virtual live show coming out this month!

Substream: It’s so important for artists to be releasing and producing music right now, what have been some of your favorite corona time releases?

BG: My favorite release of quarantine so far is Lil Baby’s song “The Bigger Picture.” I think he did an amazing job of raising awareness for the cause and creating a song that motivated people, especially my generation, to make a change.

Substream: What do you feel you end up writing about the most?

BG: I write a lot about mental health and overcoming challenges. I like to write about issues I have and how I can overcome them because it makes me feel powerful and I hope that makes other people feel powerful too.

Substream: Who would be your dream artist to collaborate with?

BG: I would love to collaborate with J Cole. I love what he stands for and I think his lyrics are insanely good. Also, his production is definitely something I can write over and is always inspirational to me.

Substream: What advice do you have for someone who’s dealt with the struggle of creating their own path?

BG: There’s a lot of pressure that comes with creating your own path and a lot of uncertainty. There are going to be ups and downs, successes, and failures. My advice would be to be grateful for every moment and to stay present. It’s not going to be perfect but it can be beautiful if you let it.

Substream: What advice would you give o your fifteen-year-old self?

BG: I would tell her to enjoy life more and stop being so hard on herself. At fifteen I was way too focused on getting validation from others when I had no idea what I wanted for myself yet. I worried so much about things that had no effect on my life, so I would tell myself to relax, be kind to myself and others, and not stress the little things.

Substream: Where do you see yourself in five years?

BG: I want to grow my brand and reach more people with my music. Travel the world and perform, learning as much as I can. Most importantly, I want to be happy and I want to make as many people as possible feel less alone because we are truly all in this together.

Substream: And finally, what advice do you have for young, aspiring artists trying to make their way in the music industry?

BG: My advice would be to focus on the craft and art. Don’t try to fit into somebody else’s idea of who should be and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. You have to have confidence and believe in yourself because nobody is going to do that for you and really, What do you have to lose?